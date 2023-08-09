(WJW) – Rain the past few days has brought a nice dip in the humidity but, we will slowly see a touch more humidity Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs are back in the mid-80s with a nice mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There is a chance for some spotty rain sprinkles.
Then, after midnight, widespread rain moves into the area. It will rain for about 7-8 hours.
After 8 a.m. on Thursday, the rain starts to thin out.
Thursday: We will see some sun, but in the afternoon showers/storms will be on and off.
Here is a future look at FutureFOX radar:
Friday starts off dry. A warm front, Friday evening, will bring a few storms into Saturday morning.
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:
There are no signs of any extended periods of heat through the middle of August.
For more details on Ohio’s slightly cooler-than-average summer, click here.