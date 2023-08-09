(WJW) – Rain the past few days has brought a nice dip in the humidity but, we will slowly see a touch more humidity Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs are back in the mid-80s with a nice mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There is a chance for some spotty rain sprinkles.

Then, after midnight, widespread rain moves into the area. It will rain for about 7-8 hours.

After 8 a.m. on Thursday, the rain starts to thin out.

Thursday: We will see some sun, but in the afternoon showers/storms will be on and off.

Here is a future look at FutureFOX radar:

Friday starts off dry. A warm front, Friday evening, will bring a few storms into Saturday morning.

Then the potential for more rain on Monday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

There are no signs of any extended periods of heat through the middle of August.

For more details on Ohio’s slightly cooler-than-average summer, click here.