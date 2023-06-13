CLEVELAND (WJW) – More widespread rain is moving into the area. Showers and a non-severe thunderstorm will continue most of the night. Damp and cool with temperatures in the 50s.

Since May 1 (through June 12) has featured the least number of “tropical” days since the late 1940s!

Showers will continue early into the morning before moving out by the afternoon. Drier through the day with decreasing cloud coverage. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, in the low 70s.

Spotty showers early Wednesday, then much drier. Another front Thursday midday/afternoon.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.