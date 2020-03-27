1  of  2
Widespread rain continues overnight, Friday will be dry but cooler

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Widespread rain lingers through 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Friday will be dry but cooler with a wide range of temps from 40s north to lower 60s farther south. It’ll be another pleasant day to get outside, thankfully.

A wet weekend is in store with some rumbles of thunder early Saturday, depending upon whether the warm front becomes active.

Early Sunday some showers may show up, but there will still be a chance to get outdoors for a stroll in your neighborhood or local park.

