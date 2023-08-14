(WJW) – It will be a wet Monday with widespread rain.

The first round of showers will start in the early to mid-afternoon, then several hours of dry periods, before another round of rain, and some thunder, in the overnight hours.

The FOX 8 Futurecast radar shows the first round of rain making its way to the area at about 1 p.m. and lasting until about 7:30 p.m.

The second round of rain will then move in before midnight.

Tuesday will be cloudy, with maybe a peek of sunshine. The morning will be dry, but on-and-off light showers are expected later in the day with temperatures only in the low 70s.

Total rainfall Monday through Tuesday:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Signs of summer heat return the week of August 20-24th.

There is a chance we could hit 90° early next week. Stay tuned.