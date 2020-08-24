Widespread outages reported by users of video conferencing platform Zoom

(WJW) –– Video conferencing platform Zoom appears to be down in several parts of the country and world.

Users took to social media Monday morning, reporting the outages.

According to downdetector.com, the problems started just before 8 a.m. as many students tried to log on for remote learning and as employees attempted to join work-related meetings.

Zoom’s website is reporting partial outages with Zoom meetings and Zoom video webinars.

The website states:”We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.”

