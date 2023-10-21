WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Wickliffe police have released video of a chase that ended in a deadly crash in Cleveland Friday night.

According to investigators, around 10:30 p.m., a Wickliffe officer was helping Willoughby police who were pursuing a car in the area near East 305th Street and North Marginal Drive.

The chase continued along I-90 West, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The Wickliffe officer stopped their pursuit when more Willowick officers joined along Lakeshore Boulevard.

The police chase ultimately ended when the vehicle crashed on East 93rd Street. The driver, who was wanted on a warrant out of Columbus, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.