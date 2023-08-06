WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — Music, mass, fireworks and more. That was the agenda Sunday for the FEST in Wickliffe.

Event organizers say the FEST is the largest outdoor Christian music and family festival in Ohio, drawing more than 35,000 attendees each year and featuring some of the top Christian recording artists in the country.

The free event also included live music, an array of food and games for kids.

The FEST is held at The Center For Pastoral Leadership in Wickliffe, where organizers say the motto of the event is “faith, family and fun.”

This is the event’s 23rd year.