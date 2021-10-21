Wickliffe home destroyed by possible tornado, roof blown several streets over

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — Severe weather swept through Northeast Ohio Thursday, causing damage and

power outages in multiple counties.

A house on Briar Court in Wickliffe was completely destroyed by what may have been a tornado just after 5:45 p.m. Firefighters say the roof of the home was blown several streets over.

Thankfully, the owner was not home at the time.

Wickliffe storm damage (WJW photo)

Possible tornadoes touched down in several areas of Northeast Ohio. It appeared the worst of the storm damage was in Wickliffe.

The National Weather Service reported 11 tornado warnings were issued during Thursday’s weather event, the most, they said, issued for a single day or event at NWS Cleveland going back to 2005.

Today @NWSCLE issued 11 #Tornado Warnings with our sneaky, tricky severe weather event. This was the most tornado warnings issued for a single day or event here at #NWS #CLE going back to 2005. 06/12/2013-06/13/20 severe weather event, we issued 10 tornado warnings.#OHwx pic.twitter.com/GMMjksHktZ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 22, 2021

The NWS said they will send out survey teams Friday to figure out how many tornadoes actually touched down Thursday.