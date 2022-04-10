WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — Wickliffe Police Department is warning parents and students alike about a recent threat to Wickliffe Middle School.

Officers are reportedly investigating after there was a message posted on Snapchat saying a shooting would take place either Monday or Wednesday at the school.

“We do not believe the threat is credible at this time, however, we will have a police presence at all schools,” police said in a statement.

The school district has reportedly alerted parents to the situation.