Wickliffe Blue Devils dominate Trinity Trojans in Friday night match up; 48 to 7

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — The Wickliffe Blue Devils battled the Trinity Trojans at home on Friday.
Both teams came ready to play and were quickly tied up in the second quarter. But not for long, Isaiah Bolon hit the outside and took it to the house. Blue Devils led 14 to 7.
Minutes to go before the half and Donnell Jackson worked his way to the outside and down the sideline.
The Blue Devils continued to hustle in the second half leading them to victory 48 to 7.
