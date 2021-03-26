Wicked winds cause problems in Northeast Ohio; here’s what lies ahead

(WJW) — A high wind warning remains in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio until this afternoon.

More than 40,000 FirstEnergy customers are still without power as of 11:30 a.m. Friday after wicked winds blew through overnight and this morning. Some gusts were above 55 mph. Follow power outage updates.

Temperatures have now cooled off.

The pick day of the weekend is Saturday. Scattered showers will be around Saturday night/early Sunday followed by cooler temperatures Sunday afternoon.

A few warm days will kick off next week before temperatures trend colder Thursday and Friday prior to Easter weekend.