PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Wicked winds on Sunday left behind damage all over Northeast Ohio.
One of the places affected is Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights.
The district said about a third of the roof of the weight roof blew off; it’s being worked on today.
No one was injured and the school is still operational.
Read more headlines on FOX8.com:
- Wicked winds blow off part of roof at Valley Forge High School
- Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
- Dillon Passage, husband of ‘Tiger King,’ arrested, charged with DWI
- ‘I think that 6 changes to a 7’: Former running back Gregg Pruitt predicts another Browns win Sunday
- Updated mask mandate now in effect in Ohio