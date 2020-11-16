Wicked winds blow off part of roof at Valley Forge High School

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Wicked winds on Sunday left behind damage all over Northeast Ohio.

One of the places affected is Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights.

The district said about a third of the roof of the weight roof blew off; it’s being worked on today.

No one was injured and the school is still operational.

Roof gone

