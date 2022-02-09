Wicked Twister coaster officially gone from Cedar Point

**Related Video Above: Watch as some of the remains from Wicked Twister are removed.**

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The Wicked Twister inverted roller coaster is completely removed from Cedar Point.

The park’s director of communications, Tony Clark, announced Tuesday the ride was officially gone at 12:28 p.m., posting a photo on Twitter of a blank snowy space where the ride used to thrill.

The 215-foot-tall ride closed September 2021 and was considered record-breaking when it opened in 2002. Workers were seen removing towers and track spikes from the area back in January.

There is no word yet on what is going to replace the coaster at the Sandusky park.