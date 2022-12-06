**Related Video Above: In 2021, Cleveland remembered the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years later.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday.

The move, taking place from midnight to midnight Wednesday, is meant to honor those who lost their lives during the Pearl Harbor attack that took place Dec. 7, 1941.

It’s been 81 years since the Japanese dropped bombs on Hawaii, killing more than 2,400 people and kickstarting the United States’ participation in WWII.

There are various events taking place throughout Northeast Ohio Wednesday in remembrance of that deadly day, including a commemoration ceremony at the USS Cod docked at 1201 North Marginal Road on Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor at 11:30 a.m.