(WJW) – If you’ve driven any highway in Ohio, chances are you’ve seen a digital sign warning you to travel safely.

Matt Bruning with Ohio’s Department of Transportation will be the first to admit, sometimes the cliche sayings get a bit stale.

So, they try mixing it up.

“We aren’t telling you, ‘That seat belt looks good on you,’ just to make you laugh. We want you to buckle up. We aren’t just telling you, ‘Slow down, get to your in-laws later,’ we want you to slow down.”

But recently, the Federal Highway Administration released guidelines warning departments to use good judgement when coming up with their more humorous digital messaging.

“I thought everybody had seen ‘A Christmas Story.’ But a couple of years ago, we put up “Life is fra-gil-e, slow down. Thinking everybody knows, it must be Italian.”

Apparently, Bruning found out that there are some Ohioans who don’t know about the leg lampshade or the Red Ryder BeeBee Gun.

“We did have some people that are confused. They hadn’t seen the movie; they didn’t know what we were talking about.”

That’s why he says they will be more careful with their signs, moving forward.

Not eliminating humor, just making sure you get the most important part of the message.

“A DUI, worse than a gift from Aunt Clara. Anyone who watched the movie gets that Aunt Clara got Ralphie the horrible bunny slippers.” But even if you didn’t get the joke, you still got the intent of the message.”

The Federal Highway Administration responded to Fox 8 with the following statement:

“The safety of all road users is the priority. The Federal Highway Administration supports the use of changeable message signs, which are operated by state transportation departments, in conjunction with traffic safety campaign – and states are expected to exercise good judgment in how and when they use changeable message signs for traffic safety messages, and in their specific wording of the messages. The nature of the specific messaging displayed on the sign is governed by the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways (MUTCD), which sets the standards for traffic signs, signals, and markings. The MUTCD applies to all roads open to public travel in the U.S.”