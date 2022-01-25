Why you might have trouble getting your favorite Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. The scouts did brisk business, setting up shop in locations around Midtown Manhattan on National Girl Scout Cookie Day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– If you’re having trouble tracking down your favorite Girl Scout Cookies, you’re not alone.

Some Girl Scout councils experienced cookie shortages earlier this year.

Cookie programs start at different times across the country and Girl Scouts of North East Ohio’s begins later than most. Good news: The local council said its baker reported they will be able to supply scouts with all they need to fulfill their orders.

Girl Scouts of North East Ohio also said you cannot order Adventurefuls through the website to be shipped directly. The baker turned off the ordering for the new, brownie-inspired cookie earlier this week to make sure they had enough for current orders.

According to the Girl Scouts of North East Ohio, the baker’s pause on Adventurefuls is temporary, but they do not know when they will be available again.