COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of those who have succumbed to drug addiction. The move, taking place from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, is also meant to bring awareness to Ohio Overdose Awareness Day.

The official Ohio day was signed into law last year.

“Ohio Overdose Awareness Day is an opportunity for all Ohioans to remember loved ones lost to an overdose and recognize those who have a substance use disorder and are working toward recovery,” DeWine’s office said in a press release.

In the wake of continued high overdose death rates, especially due to fentanyl, government officials have worked together to recently launch a website that makes it simpler to obtain naloxone. Find out more about that right here.