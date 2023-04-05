STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a local youth lacrosse team’s field was destroyed.

“I was really looking forward to my practice,” said Luke Perez, a lacrosse player.

Someone vandalized the Strongsville youth lacrosse league’s practice field on Park Lane Drive sometime overnight Monday.

“I just got really mad. Why would somebody do this? This is our field. There are goals over there, what do they think is happening?” said 4th grade player, Lucas Abrahamowicz.

Coaches discovered the field was turfed Tuesday afternoon right before practice.

“It was rather disturbing. We just had our first game this weekend,” said assistant coach Stephanie Abrahamowicz.

Now games are canceled indefinitely there, impacting hundreds of young players.

“If you look, it’s just unsafe. These guys are running and what if they fall into one of these holes or slip?” said Abrahamowicz.

According to program president Eric Wahl, the league is scrambling to find other fields in Strongsville and practice facilities indoors.

“I’m pretty bummed out. This weekend, there was a large fundraiser that we held for the program. This field in particular has been a big focus for us. Now, we don’t know how much money we have to put back in to repair it versus trying to make it better,” said Wahl.

Meanwhile, parents who live near the field hope police find who did this before they destroy anything else.

“I think a gate or a chain along the entrance would help keep people out that don’t need to be here,” said parent Stephanie Perez.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strongsville police.

If you would like to help the Strongsville youth lacrosse league, find more information here.