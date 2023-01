AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — Aurora residents had to endure three hours of loud whining Thursday.

The city’s tornado sirens activated Thursday evening after a reported malfunction, and were stuck that way for three hours, Aurora Police Chief Brian Byard confirmed.

High winds during Thursday’s stormy weather blew the siren’s control door open, allowing water inside and causing the siren to malfunction, Byard told FOX 8 News.

The siren’s back-up battery prevented responders from disabling it, he said.