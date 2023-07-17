(WJW) – If it wasn’t for the smoke caused by wildfires in Canada, the skies over Northeast Ohio would have been blue on Monday morning. But once again this summer, that wasn’t the case.

It’s been a record-breaking year for Canada’s wildfires. That’s one reason why it may seem as if we have seen more smoky conditions than in years past, but it’s also due to the weather pattern.

“This is unusual to have a ridge like this, typically we have winds out of the southwest and we haven’t had a whole lot of that this summer,” said Meteorologist Scott Sabol.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol explains that late May and June featured an abnormally strong and stagnant ridge of high pressure over central Canada and Texas. The flow of pressure moved clockwise, so the winds steered the smoke straight from Quebec into the Great Lakes region.

This is also the same pattern that kept the humidity in northern Ohio at decades-low levels in May and most of June.

Now in July, the ridge over Canada has weakened. Replacing it has been fast-moving cold fronts from the northwest. The flow is now steering the smoke from the fires into the upper midwest and Great Lakes.

Sabol said if this were a typical late spring and summer the dominant flow would be southwesterly — keeping the smoke up north.