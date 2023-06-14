(WJW) – A Cracker Barrel customer is going viral for altering the décor inside the restaurant.

A TikTok video posted by @gash.79, shows a woman who goes by Darcy.

In the video, Darcy places a framed photo of herself and her sister on the restaurant’s mantel, blending it seamlessly with the Americana decor.

The photo was a black and white picture of Darcy and seemingly her sister, who are dressed for a hard day’s work on the farm, holding a chicken and a pitchfork.

The TikTok video of the prank has garnered over 18 million views and 3 million likes, with many viewers calling it cute and harmless.

In a follow-up video, Darcy returned to see if the photo had remained on display.

“Still there!” she posted.