Why turkeys could be harder to come by this Thanksgiving

(WJW) – Changes in buying habits and shipping and labor have caused a lot of shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. A particular type of turkey is next on that list.

Fresh birds under 16 pounds are expected to be the most affected turkey this year.

Last year, smaller Thanksgiving celebrations led to the need for smaller turkeys.

According to Food and Wine Magazine, a public relations manager for Butterball said that because of the interruption in many family traditions last year, people are much more determined to celebrate with a traditional turkey at the center of the table this year.

The meatpacking industry has been hard hit by the pandemic. According to WebMD, meatpacking plants were the source of at least 334,000 COVID-19 cases in the U.S.