BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga Valley National Park Service announced Monday that part of the Towpath Trail would be closed temporarily.
The closure includes about 1.5 miles of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail north of Station Road Bridge Trailhead in Brecksville.
The closure will not affect weekend visitors.
The trail will be closed Monday through Friday from December 18 through May 3, 2024.
“The closure is necessary for public safety while a contractor completes riverbank stabilization,” a press release from CVNP stated.
The work is part of a plan to stabilize sites along the Cuyahoga River where erosion is threatening the towpath trail and the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
The park received $14 million in funding for the project.
This is just the first phase of the project.
CVNP says a second phase south of Station Road will be announced in 2024.