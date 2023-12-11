Editor’s Note: The video above is about animals that love that winter that you can check out at Cleveland Metroparks.

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga Valley National Park Service announced Monday that part of the Towpath Trail would be closed temporarily.

The closure includes about 1.5 miles of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail north of Station Road Bridge Trailhead in Brecksville.

The closure will not affect weekend visitors.

Courtesy: Cuyahoga Valley National Park Service

The trail will be closed Monday through Friday from December 18 through May 3, 2024.

“The closure is necessary for public safety while a contractor completes riverbank stabilization,” a press release from CVNP stated.

The work is part of a plan to stabilize sites along the Cuyahoga River where erosion is threatening the towpath trail and the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

The park received $14 million in funding for the project.

This is just the first phase of the project.

CVNP says a second phase south of Station Road will be announced in 2024.