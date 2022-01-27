Why this key evidence could delay trial for officer’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An 18-year-old woman charged with the murder of an off-duty Cleveland police officer faced a judge Thursday for a pretrial hearing in the case.

Tamara McLoyd is charged with shooting and killing officer Shane Bartek, 25, in a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

She was arrested hours after Bartek was murdered.

The judge presiding over the case laid out Thursday what the State of Ohio and the defense will need for McLoyd to have a speedy trial.

In addition to the 10-county indictment in the murder case, McLoyd has also been indicted on multiple charges in an aggravated robbery case.

She is being represented by Jaye M. Schalachet in the aggravated murder case. Schalachet was appointed by the court.

A key piece of evidence both sides need to present the case is Bartek’s autopsy report.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John P. O’Donnell expressed concerns about the possible delays.

“The medical examiner’s office has been, let’s be solicitous of them, and say busy. So busy, that in one recent case I have, an autopsy report hasn’t been prepared and I think the decedent was killed 6 months ago,” Judge O’Donnell shared.

FOX 8 has reached out to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office about the backlog.

The State will not be ready to meet the burden of proof until the autopsy is available.

This means the case won’t be able to go to trial until the medical examiner completes it.

Officer Bartek was laid to rest on Jan. 11.

In addition to the autopsy, Judge O’Donnell pressed the prosecution to be prepared with ballistics, gunshot residue testing, fingerprints and any reports from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in the case.

The State said ballistics might take some time but didn’t feel it would be crucial due to the volume of evidence.

“The incident is captured on video, and I do not believe the identity of the perpetrator will be an issue,” the State argued.

The judge also urged the defense to have McLoyd go through a competency hearing to make sure she can stand trial.

“These things, in my experience, tend to slow down a speedy trial,” the judge shared.

Another pretrial conference will be scheduled in about 2 weeks, a deadline set by the judge for both sides in the case to have the evidence needed for a trial.

That trial date is expected to be scheduled in that pretrial hearing if the autopsy has been released.

McLoyd has entered a not-guilty plea.

Her bond in the aggravated murder case is set at $5 million.

In the hearing, the defense expressed interest in McLoyd’s aggravated murder case going to trial before the aggravated robbery case.