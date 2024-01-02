PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The unofficial mascot of Parma has a more prominent spot in the city.

While there hasn’t been a city-sponsored unveiling of a 7-foot-tall, pink statue next to the Instagram-friendly Parma script sign at Anthony Zilenski Park, flamingo fans can now flock to see the metal bird.

Ohio State Rep. Sean Brennan, along with other members of the community, have dreamed of adding a flamingo to the Parma script sign — crafted by the same company behind the Cleveland script signs — since its inception five years ago.

Thanks to a $2,000 donation from Parma resident Bob Funk, the flamingo statue became a reality in early December. Brennan explained to FOX 8 Funk donated the funds as a way to honor his wife and daughter, who both died from breast cancer.

The statue was made by the Metal Zoo in California. A second statue has been purchased with other donations, but it’s not yet clear where that bird is going to reside.

An official city dedication for the current statue is planned for the spring.