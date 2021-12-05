Why the alleged Michigan school shooter was let back to class after ‘concerning’ drawings were reported

OXFORD, Mich. (WJW) — With the Oxford Community School District releasing its timeline of events leading up to the shooting that killed four students and injured more on Tuesday, new details have come to light as to why the teen suspect was let back into the classroom after a teacher reported seeing violent drawings he created.

“On the morning of Nov. 30, a teacher observed concerning drawings and written statements that have been detailed in media reports, which the teacher reported to school counselors and the Dean of students,” Oxford Community Schools superintendent Tim Thorne said in a letter. “The student was immediately removed from the classroom and brought to the guidance counselor’s office.”

Once there, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley explained the drawings were for a video game he was making. He then “informed counselors that he planned to pursue video game design as a career,” Thorne said in the letter.

The teen’s parents were called to the office that morning as well, and reportedly did not disclose they had just bought a firearm the week prior. They were questioned by school counselors and officials and it was determined the suspect did not plan on hurting himself or others.

The parents were told to find a therapist for their son within 48 hours or the school would reach out to Child Protective Services. At that point the parents said they would not take their son home for the rest of the day, so he was sent back to his classroom.



Crumbley is now being charged as an adult for the crimes of murder, attempted murder and terrorism causing death.

The parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are being charged with involuntary manslaughter. They were captured Saturday morning after allegedly trying to evade law enforcement.