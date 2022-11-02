(WJW) — After being diagnosed with two forms of cancer, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said he didn’t want to be pitied.

That’s why he waited a year before first sharing the news with FOX Sports viewers last month, he told NBC News in an interview that aired Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Bradshaw announced on-air last month that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery.

“As of today, I am bladder cancer free,” he said.

The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”

Bradshaw told NBC News he didn’t even tell his family members for some time. It wasn’t until fans started criticizing him after a show in which he appeared out of breath that he decided to speak out.

Bradshaw played his entire career (1970-83) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls.