CLEVELAND (WJW) – The iconic Terminal Tower in Cleveland will be glowing red, blue and gold Saturday night.

The tower is lighting up for A Special Wish Northeast Ohio.

It’s a nonprofit that helps grant wishes for kids under 20-years-old who are battling life-threatening illnesses.

A Special Wish chose to honor their first wish kid, Siberius, otherwise known as “Super-Si.”

His parents chose the color to represent their son’s nickname.

“We are beyond grateful to our Northeast Ohio community and the Terminal Tower for honoring ASW NEO and our amazing wish kiddos and families. To have the iconic building of Cleveland light up red, blue, and gold to honor our first Wish Kid, Siberius “Super-Si”, is so special.” – Eileen Lane, Executive Director and Co-Founder.

