(WJW) – Subway wants to give you a sandwich Tuesday – on them!

Subway is introducing freshly sliced meats and a new menu called Deli Heroes.

The brand has installed new deli meat slicers in 20,000 Subway restaurants across the US.

Trevor Haynes, President, North America at Subway said, “The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich – raising the bar even higher for the brand that defined fresh.”

The new Deli Heroes category features authentic, deli-style subs with increased meat quantities and double cheese.

To get you to try the new menu, how about free?

Participating Subways are giving you a chance to taste the difference from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, dine-in only.

Here are the new subs on the menu.

Titan Turkey (#15): Freshly sliced turkey and double provolone cheese are piled on Artisan Italian bread, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion, and finished with mayonnaise.

Grand Slam Ham (#99): This grand slam sub comes with 33% more freshly sliced ham and double provolone cheese compared to build-your-own, stacked with lettuce, tomato, red onions on Artisan Italian bread, drizzled with mayonnaise.

Garlic Roast Beef (#17): Piled with freshly sliced roast beef and double provolone cheese, this savory sub is served on Artisan Italian bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and finished with Subway’s signature roasted garlic aioli.

