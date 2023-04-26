CLEVELAND (WJW) – We all know what allergy symptoms feel or look like…sniffles, itchy eyes, and constant sneezing.

And now, new findings suggest more adults are experiencing these symptoms for the very first time.

“It can really inhibit sometimes when I’m moving around and can just make the day difficult.”

“Some people are also having exacerbations of their breathing and asthma symptoms.”

Are your spring allergies acting up earlier than in years past?

Here’s why.

“We are seeing earlier pollination because of the warming and also the heavy amount of water and rain that we’ve received and ice.”

Doctor Sam Friedlander, a clinical assistant professor in the University Hospitals allergy department, says he’s seen a rise in patients dealing with a runny nose, itchy eyes, and constant sneezing…with tree pollen levels currently listed as ‘very high’ in Ohio.

He says warmer temperatures tend to force people outside more.

“….so people are exposed more to the elements. Maybe people are using their windows rather than staying in a heated environment.”

And doctors say that’s also resulting in the onset of seasonal allergies for adults in their 30s and 40s, experiencing symptoms for the first time as warmer temperatures extend the window for pollen release.

“Sometimes, it just has to do with circumstances, for instant I’ve seen people that recently moved to the Cleveland area and the pollens here are a little bit new for them.”

Feeling miserable? Doctors say to check the air quality reports before going outside and keep car and house windows and doors shut. Also, seek testing for specific allergies.

“…to determine what allergy people have and then decide how to treat it best.”

And while colds and allergies sometimes look alike, the difference is the length of suffering.

If your eyes and nose itch for weeks at a time and there’s no fever present, it is more than like allergies that can be treated with over-the-counter medications.