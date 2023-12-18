CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered more extreme shortages of Cleveland ambulances on your streets and very long delays getting help to people in emergencies.

We’ve reported the city has started taking steps to address short-staffing

So, we investigated what’s going on now? We’ve found more people left waiting for a Cleveland ambulance while the number of EMS units on your streets is well below what was promised after a tax increase.

In one case, a family on the west side called Cleveland EMS for a man having seizures. He waited 45 minutes for an ambulance. Yet, the caller had told 911, “My uncle, he had a stroke recently, and he’s, just, like, slumping over.”

Another patient waited 52 minutes for a Cleveland ambulance. A neighbor called 911, saying, “And, she’s just screaming for me to help her. And, I came over here. She said, she fell.”

We found those delays on calls in recent months revealed in records just released to the I-Team. Dispatch notes show “no units” to send.

But, last week, we also found a significant shortage. For example, Friday, the number of ambulances rolling was a third below normal.

The woman who’d waited nearly an hour for an ambulance spoke out about the delay after she was seriously hurt in a fall.

WJW photo

Elaine Jackson told us, all she could think about was, “‘Oh, are they coming yet? Oh, are they coming yet? Oh, are they coming yet?'”

And, she spoke as a taxpayer, saying, “I mean, it’s like, how are you gonna accept money and not produce service? But, come on.”

In 2016, voters approved a tax increase, in part, to put more ambulances on the street. But, the I-Team has revealed short-staffing and delays for years. So, we asked once again, what are you getting for your money?

No one from city hall would answer questions for us on camera.

EMS Commissioner Orlando Wheeler issued a statement. It said, in part, EMS has lowered it’s daily target for the number of ambulances on the street. Wheeler wrote, ”During a city-wide review completed in 2022, new target numbers were determined.”

But, the city did not explain that review or respond to a follow-up inquiry.

The EMS Union President addressed that. Mark Barrett, president of CARE 1975, said, “I’m never really sure how short we are, how short we aren’t, since that number has changed.”

Barrett says the number of Cleveland EMS units on the streets has gone down, yet the number of calls coming in has stayed consistent.

He added, “So, the call volume hasn’t, hasn’t changed. Our people are burned out. We’re doing more calls with less people.”

Wheeler’s statement blamed the most recent ambulance shortages on workers calling off sick. And, he added, “Response times were not impacted as a result of the employees’ time off.”

But, again, consider those other long waits. Never enough ambulances rolling when you’re the one waiting 50 minutes.

“I was very upset about it, of course, but there was nothing I could do except wait, wait, wait,” Elaine Jackson said.

Commissioner Wheeler’s statement also said: “The Division of EMS utilized dynamic stationing, call prioritizing and Basic Life Support (BLS) responders to ensure that the most critical calls received units in a timely manner.”

Dynamic stationing refers to a repositioning of ambulances around the city during shortages.

But, multiple sources point out, when the city is running short on ambulances, the units simply scramble from call-to call-to call.

The city has agreed to pay raises for EMS workers. But, multiple sources tell us the city keeps losing EMS workers. So, the city has to keep scrambling to hire more.