(WJW) – The White House is highlighting how they say the Biden-Harris Administration is positively impacting local regions, and several mayors and local representatives from Northeast Ohio will join the President in support.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will be among a group of elected leaders from across Ohio, heading to the White House on Wednesday.

He will be joined by other Northeast Ohio leaders from Akron, Elyria, Lorain and Lakewood.

“I’m honored to attend the White House event and speak on behalf of the Akron community about the ways in which this administration is helping our residents,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan in a press release. “Thanks to the $145M in American Rescue Plan Act funding that Akron has received, we’ve been able to invest in areas of critical need in our community including housing repair, community and youth violence prevention, and utility support.”

Joining Akron’s mayor for the visit will be President & CEO of United Way of Summit & Medina, Jim Mullen.

“This invitation to the White House truly recognizes the determination and passion that United Way, the City of Akron and other key partners have to better our community,” said Jim Mullen in a press release. “Without this federal funding and our collaborative and innovative group of local partners, we wouldn’t have been able to help nearly 8,000 unique households in our community. To date, Summit County has spent a total of $56M of this federal funding on housing, rental and utility assistance. I’m truly privileged to be representing Akron in Washington DC.”

The group will discuss the impacts of the American Rescue Plan, the infrastructure deal and the CHIPS Act.