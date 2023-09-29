BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – To celebrate a new product, Cuyahoga County’s local Coca-Cola bottler has declared October 4 as Seagram’s Day.

On Wednesday, October 4 at 11 a.m., ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages will launch Seagram’s Ginger Ale into the Cuyahoga County market.

To celebrate the ginger ale, Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner declared October 4 as Seagram’s Day in the county.

A launch event and distribution center tour will be held at 11 a.m. with President of ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages Jim Dinderman, State Representative Phil Robinson, Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner, and Mayor of Bedford Heights Fletcher Berger.