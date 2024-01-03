AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Zoo is launching a new pricing plan starting on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Currently, admission is $9 per person over the age of 2.

The new pricing policy could make that more or less expensive depending on the day.

Starting January 16, the zoo is moving to plan-ahead pricing, which sets the admission price based on attendance patterns.

That means the admission price is going to be different depending on when you visit.

The Akron Zoo says tickets purchased online will have the lowest price point, while tickets sold at the zoo’s ticket counter will be the highest.

The zoo is also getting rid of its parking fee for all guests. Akron Zoo parking is free, effective immediately.

The Akron Zoo’s winter hours, which last through April 30, are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests who are unable to buy tickets online can call (330)375-2550.