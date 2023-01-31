**Editor’s note: Video attached features the owner of Fantasy Chocolates talking about Valentine’s Day treats**

(WJW) — As we all know, chocolate is a popular treat around the holidays (well, pretty much year-round). However, a new report found that dark chocolate in particular…has a dark side.

According to Consumer Reports, researchers found that some dark chocolate bars contain cadmium and lead – two heavy metals linked to health problems.

CR scientists recently measured the number of heavy metals in 28 dark chocolate bars and detected cadmium and lead in all of them, the consumer advocacy nonprofit said.

Cadmium and lead exposure are known to affect brain development and cause other developmental problems, making them especially dangerous to children and pregnant women, according to CR food researcher Tunde Akinleye.

“But there are risks for people of any age,” he says.

Consumer Reports says dark chocolate tends to have higher levels of heavy metals than milk chocolate because its higher cacao content.

Chocolate bars that tested high for both lead and cadmium:

Theo Organic Pure Dark 70% Cacao

Theo Organic Extra Dark 85% Cacao

Trader Joe’s The Dark Chocolate Lover’s 85% Cacao

Lily’s Extremely Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao

Green & Black’s Organic Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Chocolate bars that tested high for lead:

Tony’s Chocolonely Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Lily’s Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Godiva Signature Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao

Chocolove Strong Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao

Endangered Species Bold + Silky Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao

Hu Organic Simple Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate 88% Cacao

Chocolate bars that tested high for cadmium:

Beyond Good Organic Pure Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Beyond Good Organic Pure Dark Chocolate 80% Cacao

Equal Exchange Organic Extra Dark Chocolate 80% Cacao

Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Scharffen Berger Extra Dark Chocolate 82% Cacao

Alter Eco Organic Dark Chocolate Classic Blackout 85% Cacao

Pascha Organic Very Dark Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao

Dove Promises Deeper Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Consumer Reports listed these chocolates as the “safest choices:”

Mast Organic Dark Chocolate 80% Cacao

Taza Chocolate Organic Deliciously Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate 86% Cacao

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate Twilight Delight 72% Cacao

Valrhona Abinao Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao

But should you cut dark chocolate from your diet entirely? Not necessarily.

While the chocolate bars tested positive for concerning levels of lead, cadmium or both, Akinleye says levels were relatively low in five of the bars.

Dr. Michael J. DiBartolomeis, a toxicologist and former official at the California Department of Public Health, told Consumer Reports that chocolate makers should do more to ensure their cacao beans are harvested from areas with lower levels of heavy metals.