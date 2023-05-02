PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) — Orange High School was locked down Tuesday afternoon after a single, unspent bullet was found in the cafeteria.

While classrooms were locked with students inside, police officers and administrators searched the building.

A student then came forward and admitted to owning the bullet, according to a letter sent to district parents by district Superintendent Lynn Campbell.

Officials escorted the student to their car, where a small-caliber rifle and ammunition were found and seized. School officials levied “appropriate disciplinary action” and the student was arrested by Pepper Pike police.

Pepper Pike Police Chief Karl Dietz in a news release Tuesday afternoon said criminal charges are pending, “though it is not believed at this time that the student had any harmful intentions.”

“I commend our staff and local law enforcement for their alertness and quick, effective response to this situation,” Campbell wrote. “Providing a safe learning environment for our students and staff is a priority. We will keep you informed during these types of situations and ask that you remember that all accurate, official information on these matters will come directly from the Orange Schools.

“Please remember if you see something, say something.”

Anonymous school safety reports can be made through the Safe School Helpline at 800-4-1-VOICE (800-418-6423), extension 359; or by texting TIPS to 66746.