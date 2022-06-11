(WJW) — They’re one of the most annoying and seemingly indestructible bugs on the planet. Yet one North Carolina-based company is hoping to unleash cockroaches in your home all in the name of research.

The Pest Informer company is looking for qualified households around the country to participate in a study looking at the effectiveness of a particular removal treatment. The plan is to release 100 of the insects into the home for a compensation of $2,000.

Those five to seven households that are selected to participate must also allow the company to film the cockroaches in the home.

Here’s how you qualify:

You must be the homeowner or have approval from that person

You must be 21 years or older to qualify.

You must live in continental U.S.

The treatments are going to be safe for pets and human

No other cockroach treatments can be used during the study

All cockroaches will be eliminated from the home at the end of the study

The study is going to last for 30 days.

Those who are interested can find out more about the program and sign up right here.