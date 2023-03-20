[Editor’s Note: the video above is from a previous related story as Governor Mike DeWine toured the train derailment site and discussed the massive clean-up effort.]

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is happy to announce the discovery of an “ugly little critter” near the site of the East Palestine train derailment.

In a post to Facebook, ODNR shared several photos of what’s called an Eastern Hellbender. Alongside the photo, officials said, “We’ve never been so happy to see these ugly little critters!”

The post goes on to explain that Hellbenders are an “indicator species” and “their presence in a waterway indicates good water quality. This is a real wildlife win!” The amphibian was found in the North Fork of Beaver Creek.

On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine visited East Palestine for an update on remediation efforts after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous material derailed on February 3.

At the time, DeWine said the removal of contaminated soil from the site is moving quicker than before but “never fast enough.”

DeWine also said, 616 indoor sites had been tested for air quality and continue to show good results.

The National Transportation Safety Board has recently opened a special investigation into Norfolk Southern after several recent incidents, including a train crash that killed a conductor in Cleveland.