WASHINGTON D.C. (WJW) – Lucas Robinson, a 13-year-old member of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base community, will showcase his artwork at the White House’s East Room later this month.

Robinson, who is the son of Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Robinson of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, will represent the U.S. Space Force and display his artwork as part of a celebration honoring April’s Month of the Military Child.

Robinson’s artwork is a decorated mini suitcase, inspired by a military child’s poem last year about a “military suitcase” that helps enable resiliency among the children of service members. His artwork showcases his family’s travels in the Army and Space Force, with tokens representing the states and countries he has lived in. Additionally, the artwork depicts his journey as a Boy Scout and his memories of Alaska.

During the ceremony, Robinson will stand alongside children representing the other five military branches. The event will celebrate the Month of the Military Child, a time to recognize the sacrifices and resilience of children in military families.

Robinson’s artwork unveiling will take place at the White House on April 28.