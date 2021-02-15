Why Northeast Factory Direct has joined the Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home team

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Every person who buys a $100 ticket for the 2021 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home not only has a chance to win the beautiful home, but they also have a chance to win a number of other fabulous prizes including a $10,000 shopping spree at Northeast Factory Direct.

Fox 8’s Todd Meany spent some time with Alex Nemet, owner of Northeast Factory Direct, and learned why the wholesale home products warehouse has decided to be join the project. Tickets go on sale for the 2021 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home on February 25th at 6am. Click here for more information.