Why Nick Abraham Auto Mall is so committed to helping St. Jude Children’s Hospital

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — This is the 9th year the Nick Abraham family has committed to helping Fox 8 raise funds to help children battling cancer at the St Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. When you buy a $100 St Jude Dream Home ticket on February 25th 2021, you not only have a chance to win the beautiful Dream Home being built by Cleveland Custom Homes in North Olmsted, you also have a chance to win a brand new car thanks to Nick Abraham Auto Mall. Fox 8’s Todd Meany visited the dealership to learn more about why the family is so passionate about helping the children at St Jude. Click here to learn more about the 2021 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home.