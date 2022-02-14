Why more women are choosing to deliver babies at home

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – More and more parents are choosing to skip the hospital and have their babies at home. The pandemic has caused an increase in home births in Ohio and nationwide.

Rana Mancini is mom to happy and healthy Vincenza. She gave birth on December 12th, right in her own bed.

“On the very bottom you put a nice set of sheets,” said Rana Mancini as she described preparing for her home birth. “Then on top of that, you put a shower curtain liner, and then the top layer is like an old set of sheets.”

Rana’s older daughters were born in a hospital, but once the pandemic hit, she said she knew she wanted to try a home birth.

“It went really, really well,” Mancini said. “I couldn’t ask for a better, more perfect experience.”

Rana’s midwife is Rosie Messina from Circle of Life Birth Services. She says Ohio home births are up about 20 percent since the start of the pandemic.

“It boils down to freedom because moms don’t want to go into the hospital and be tested for COVID,” said Messina. “They don’t want to have to wear a mask, they don’t want to risk their baby taken from them if they test positive and they’re asymptomatic.”

The CDC says prior to the pandemic, home births went up every year nationally by 1%. From 2019 to 2020 they jumped 21%.

“There used to be such a stigma that home births were for these super crunchy moms that were very radical in their natural ways, and I just don’t think that’s the case anymore,” said Emma Whitlock who is a certified birth doula and owner of The Womb Within.

Whitlock helps with 50 births a year, both at home and at hospitals. She says before coronavirus, two to three of her births were at home. Now about 45 of them are. From March of 2020 to now, her team has supported about 125 homebirths and they don’t see a slowdown anytime soon.

Whitlock says at first moms were choosing it out of fear of catching COVID at the hospital, but now it has just become so mainstream.

“All these moms birthed at home during COVID and had great successful awesome beautiful birth stories and are raving about it to their friends,” said Whitlock. “People telling their stories to some who may have been on the fence or that never would have considered it are absolutely considering it more than before.”

Experts say home births are not for everyone, but for moms like Rana, it was a perfect choice.

“At any time you can change your mind and go to the hospital,” said Mancini. “Even in the middle of labor or if the pain was too much or whatever. But the benefit that I had, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“It’s just a very much slower, kinder, gentler process for people,” added Messina. “It’s really a beautiful process and works well for low-risk moms.”

There are a lot of medical issues that can make a mom too high-risk for a home birth. That includes gestational diabetes, high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia. Make sure and talk to your doctor or midwife to determine the best plan for you and your baby.