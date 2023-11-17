Editor’s Note: The video above is about Martha Stewart’s take on pumpkin spice.

(WJW) – Martha Stewart may be the queen of hosting, but this year for Thanksgiving, she’s going to be an all star guest.

She announced yesterday she had canceled her plans to host Thanksgiving on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I028 — Pictured: (l-r) Martha Stewart, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled,” said Stewart. “Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick. So … I called up my chef friend and I said, ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving.’ “

Clarkson asked Martha if she was “all turkeyed out.”

She agreed, “I am turkeyed out.”

Adding to her decision to cancel her feast at home were the several meals she had already prepared ahead of the holiday.

“I’ve also cooked 14 turkeys already for my TV show, and I still have to [cook] one more turkey on the Today show,” she explained. “So, forget it.”

TODAY — Pictured: Marcus Samuelsson and Martha Stewart on Thursday, November 16, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Instead of hosting, Martha will try her hand at being a guess.

She says she’ll be having different courses at five different friends’ homes.

Clarkson replied, “Those friends must be so stressed out.”

Martha replied, “Oh, I hope so.”

“If you were coming to my house, I would for sure lie and say I cooked it and have somebody else do it,” Clarkson joked.