MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — With tens of thousands of visitors expected to come to Northeast Ohio for next year’s total solar eclipse, authorities here are advising residents and business owners to prepare as if they are expecting a terrible storm.

Similar events, such as the one that passed through South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee in 2017, have attracted crowds, snarling traffic, crowding restaurants and creating increased demand for gasoline and grocery items.

Georjean Stoodt of Bellville is the third-generation owner of a grocery store in that area. She was in South Carolina for the 2017 eclipse.

“There were a lot of people and the people just spread out on the grass. They were pretty much everywhere. There was a good bit of traffic getting there and getting back,” Stoodt said.

Now Stoodt and others are being advised to prepare for the crowds.

Residents are being advised to stock up on essentials in the weeks before the April 8 eclipse.

“Even the local people are still going to need to go to the grocery store as they do every day and (we’re) encouraging the locals to go out and take care of their basic needs earlier in the week in anticipation again of there being an influx of people later in the week,” said Richland County Emergency Management Director Rebecca Owens.

“Just prepare for a bad winter weekend, be prepared stocked up on food make sure if you have medications that you have plenty of your medications if you have got babies and you need to have formula and diapers then plan for that,” she said.

With traffic dramatically increased, residents are also being advised to make sure they are fueled up in advance of the weekend, and gas stations are urged to have reserves on hand to meet the demand.

Schools will be closed and hotels and campgrounds are already being booked for the weekend prior to the Monday eclipse.

Restaurants are being advised that they should be prepared to see large crowds, and troubles with deliveries so they should prepare accordingly.

Owens said Richland County EMA and authorities are also learning from large events like the Inkcarceration Concert at the Mansfield Reformatory that brought 6,000 people to the area this past weekend.

Visitors for that event camped at the county fairgrounds and sold-out hotels in the area.

“We are expecting our traffic here to double, we have a population of about 125 thousand in Richland County, so we have been told to expect it to at least double,” Owens said. “If we’ve got stranded traffic, we are going to be talking to the tow truck companies so that they realize they may be totally swamped with calls during that period.”

Richland County has a committee that is working on preparations, trying to consider any and every possibility, even taking into consideration the possibility of bad weather for the eclipse.

“You just have to be smart with what resources you have because everybody has limited resources these days and all of the counties surrounding us are going to be in the same situation we are,” Owens said.

Richland County Emergency Management is planning several town hall meetings between now and the eclipse to answer questions and share advice with residents and business owners.

Along with the challenges of having so many visitors, however, also comes the possibility of a tremendous windfall for area businesses and restaurants.

Stoodt said her family-owned grocery store will be ready.

“We will probably work on having some convince offerings here which we do now but not to the degree that we would with thousands of people coming to town,” Stoodt said. “We’ve got wood for your campfire, we’ve got food to pick up for your picnic, so we will be ready, as ready as we can be.”