Why Lake County plays such a big role in helping to determine the winner of the presidential race

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A record number of people continue to cast early ballots in Lake County, a county that typically mirrors the outcome of the state’s results.

“Lake County has a long tradition of being seen as a bellwether county especially more so in the early 90s and prior to that,” said Ross McDonald, the Lake County Director of Elections.

In the last four presidential elections, the county has helped elect the winner nationally, except for 2012 when Republican Candidate Mitt Romney carried Lake County by a very slim margin with 49.5% of the vote to Barack Obama’s 48.61%.

Many of the elections here are also very close, which means voters in the county could tip the scales either way and thus influence the state outcome, which is critical for any candidate to win the White House.

The exception to that was in 2016 when President Donald Trump won here by a comfortable margin and, of course, won the presidency.

Lake County is so influential that McDonald says the Associated Press has chosen two precincts in there to try and get the results as soon as possible after the polls close on Election Day.

The results at Painesville City Precinct 2B at Chestnut Elementary and Painesville Township Precinct at Painesville Township Park could predict what the entire state will do once all of the ballots are counted.

“They have picked only fifty in the entire state of Ohio, fifty precincts, so when you look at the numbers, there’s 88 counties and they are picking two precincts in Lake County that means a lot,” said McDonald.

The fact that the county could be so influential in the outcome of the national election has not gone unnoticed by voters.

“To see the people coming out, that is very important. This is a time when people should not stay at home because voting literally means what’s going to be,” said Bishop Gerard P. Mirbel after voting himself on Thursday.

Mirbel came to the United States from Haiti almost 40 years ago and says he understands what people have gone through in other countries to have the privilege and the right to vote.

“I try to tell people to vote, vote, vote, vote and because if you don’t vote, you have nothing to say,” added Mirbel.

“Everybody’s vote counts, I mean it’s been made so clear in this election that everybody needs to get out there and vote, nobody is more important than anybody else,” said Louis Brodur, who also voted early with her husband on Thursday.

The Lake County Board of Elections is gearing up for Election Day but reminding voters that they can cast early ballots until 2 p.m. on Monday.

Those who are already in line at 2 p.m. on Monday will be permitted to vote early.

The county’s previous record for early voting was about 10,000, according to McDonald. That number has already exceeded 25,000 and is growing by about 1,000 per day.

McDonald says the number of registered voters is also up.

“We know that we are an important county. Right now, we have just under 164,000 registered voters which, in context in 2016 we had 155,000 registered voters, so we are seeing a lot of first-time voters come out,” said McDonald, who is also crediting the dedication and work of the Board of Election workers.

He said they have set aside their personal lives and in some respects, actually placed their own lives at risk to carry out the election during a pandemic.

