Why Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience is canceled this Christmas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Kris Kringle won’t be welcoming kids to Tower City Center this year.

Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience has been canceled for 2021.

There are two major factors in the decision, according to Mr. Kringle’s helpers.

Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in children, they don’t believe they can guarantee the health and safety of guests and cast members, which is their top priority.

Also, a water main break at Terminal Tower in July caused “severe flood damage” to Tower City Center, according to Mr. Kringle and his elves.

The building repairs won’t be completed until January of 2022.

There are some other holiday events that everyone can safely take part in.

Mr. Kringle will be holding eVisits and sending letters.

Ticket sales for Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience for Christmas 2022 will go on sale July 25.