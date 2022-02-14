Why Hocking Hills State Park will stay closed for now

LOGAN, Ohio (WJW) – Hocking Hills State Park is closed until further notice.

Sunday, park representatives said the trail conditions were unsafe and issued a safety alert closing the park to visitors.

Now they’re offering more details to FOX 8 about how they came to the decision.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) tells FOX 8 that freezing and thawing in the area has left a thick coating of ice at Hocking Hills.

Local first responders consulted with ODNR about the decision to close the park, saying they could no longer safely provide rescue if someone were to fall.

ODNR is closely monitoring trails and evaluating conditions.

The park will be reopened as soon as it is safe for visitors.