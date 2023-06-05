(The above video is the FOX 8 weather forecast, and more info about Canada wildires)

CLELVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Have you noticed the sun and moon over Northeast Ohio have had unique colors in recent days?

FOX 8 NEWS Meteorologist Alexis Walters says the change to a more dramatic hue of orange for the sun at times and more yellow for the moon at times is due to the current wildfires in Canada.

The sun is especially affected during sunset when it’s lower on the horizon as the light has to pass through more haze caused by smoke from the wildfires.

Walters said the massive wildfires bringing this smoke are mainly in Quebec and throughout Ontario right now.

“We have a strong northeasterly flow due to high pressure in NE Canada coinciding with the travel direction of the smoke,” Walters side.

Moon over Avon Lake Sunday. Photo taken by Ron Jantz

Sunset Sunday. Photographer Ron Jantz said background is dark because he lowered aperture so bright sky didn’t overexpose sun, letting him capture true color of sun.

“With more humidity, particles of smoke can attach to water molecules in the air making them heavier and slowing down their movement. With our lack of humidity, smoke travels more easily and further,” Walters added.

Smoke may continue to increase through Tuesday morning.