(WJW) — A mistake that “paralyzed” some of a local waste collector’s truck fleet could delay trash pickups in five Northeast Ohio counties this week.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling on Thursday morning notified customers that a supplier error caused its trucks fuel supplies to become contaminated, “which has temporarily paralyzed a portion of Rumpke’s fleet.”

Trash collection in Cuyahoga, Summit, Portage, Geauga and Medina counties may be delayed this week, according to an update on the company’s website.

“We are asking customers to leave items curbside as our crews work around the clock to revive our fleet and resume collection service,” reads a notice shared by North Royalton Council President Paul Marnecheck.

“We apologize for this situation. Please know that our team will not stop working until this issue is resolved. We greatly appreciate your assistance, patience and business as we overcome this challenge and work to ultimately deliver the service our customers expect and deserve.”

Delayed Thursday pickups would happen Friday and Friday pickups would be on Saturday, according to the notice.

According to its website, the company offers residential garbage pickup and recycling across the state, including in several Northeast Ohio communities:

Broadview Heights and Newburgh Heights, Cuyahoga County

Painesville, Lake County

Seville, Medina County

Mansfield and Shiloh, Richland County

FOX 8 News has reached out to the company for more information.