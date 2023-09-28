CLEVELAND (WJW) — An American Airlines flight that took off from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Thursday morning returned less than an hour later due to an emergency on board.

American Airlines Flight 591 took off just after 10 a.m., bound for North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to flight information from the airport.

But data from FlightAware shows the plane turned around near Ohio’s southern border and returned to Hopkins by about just after 11 a.m. It was due to arrive in Charlotte at 11:45 a.m.

“American Airlines flight 591 with service from Cleveland (CLE) to Charlotte (CLT) returned to CLE after a possible odor was reported in the cabin,” reads a statement from the airline to FOX 8 News. “The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience.”

The flight was delayed and is now expected to take off at 4:30 p.m. from CLE, arriving at CLT just after 6 p.m., according to the Cleveland Hopkins website.